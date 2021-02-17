Wellsboro, Pa. – Today, the Endless Mountain Music Festival will release its sixth free music video featuring some of the festival's favorite guest artists. The "With Liberty and Justice for All" concert is presented by five Mansfield University choral ensembles under the direction of Choral Director Peggy Dettwiler.

Narrators during the concert explain the significance of the selections and provide quotes from well-known figures such as Martin Luther King, Jr., John Robert Lewis, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The concert selections were recorded in October 2020 during rehearsals, with the ensembles following all COVID-19 protocols.

Once released, this concert and five others in the EMMF series can be viewed for free any time at endlessmountain.net.

Dr. Dettwiler first directed a preconcert featuring Mansfield University singers during the Endless Mountain Music Festival in the summer of 2016. She went on to conduct the Mansfield University Concert Choir, Festival Chorus, Choral Academy students and the Festival Symphony Orchestra for EMMF concerts at Mansfield University during the summer festivals of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

This summer on Friday, July 23 during the 2021 festival, Dr. Dettwiler will direct the orchestra and choral groups in a tribute to the music of Oscar Hammerstein, the legendary American theater lyricist. Originally it was to be performed during the 2020 festival, which was postponed until this year due to the coronavirus.

"Music is a way to open the doors for dialogue and resolution to conflict in our nation," Dettwiler said.

The Festival Chorus will open the concert with the Pledge of Allegiance. Alfred Reed wrote the music. The group will then sing "Hard Times Come Again No More" by Stephen Foster and arranged by Mark Keller and "Lo V'chayil" by Elliot Z. Levine. This chorus is an ensemble composed of MU students - both music majors and non-music majors - as well as faculty and staff and singers from Mansfield and surrounding communities.

The Grace Notes ensemble then sings "Wild Embers" by Melissa Dunphy and "Never Sit Down," a traditional tune arranged by Gwyneth Walker. Following will be the Steadman Singers performing "Prayer of the Children" by Kurt Bestor and arranged by Andrea S. Klouse and "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Paul Simon and arranged by Kirby Shaw. Concert Choir and Festival Chorus members participate in these two ensembles.

The Chamber Singers will present "Seven Last Words of the Unarmed: III. Amadou Diallo" by Joel Thompson and "Adinu" by Sufi Melody and arranged by Shireen Abu-Khader and André de Quadros.

The Concert Choir will close the concert by singing five songs. They are: "Os Justi Meditabitur Sapientiam" by Anton Bruckner; "Would you Harbor Me" by Ysaye M. Barnwell; "Joshua", a spiritual arranged by Norman Luboff; "How Can I Keep from Singing," an American folk song arranged by Ronald Staheli and "When You Wish Upon a Star" by Ned Washington and Leigh Harline and arranged by Nancy Wertsch.

For tickets to this summer's concerts, call the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at (570) 787-7800 or visit endlessmountain.net. All 2020 pre-purchased season passes will be honored this year.