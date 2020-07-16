Harrisburg, Pa. -- Legislation introduced by State Representatives Mike Schlossberg (D - Lehigh) and Frank Farry (R - Bucks) regarding mental health and stress management assistance for emergency responders has been amended, then unanimously approved by the Pennsylvania Senate and House.

The governor is expected to sign the bill into law shortly.

Under the new bill, the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, the State Fire Commissioner, and local mental health offices will launch a variety of new services for first responders.

“For the past several months, as we’ve struggled through a pandemic, we have spent a lot of time giving credit to first responders for the heroic work they do for our communities,” Rep. Schlossberg said. “The dedication of our first responders goes beyond these challenging times. We owe them more than our words of gratitude. They deserve the resources and programs they need to get help.”

Support programs will include peer support groups, training for support efforts, a toll-free helpline, stress management support efforts, trauma and suicide awareness training, and support for nonprofits that already perform such work.

Schlossberg said recent studies have shown that first responders have higher rates of depression, alcohol abuse, sleep disturbances, anxiety disorders, and suicidal thoughts than the general public.

To make these programs possible, the bill would direct $250,000 annually be dedicated to the Statewide Critical Incident Stress Management Program through the Catastrophic Medical and Rehabilitation Fund for victims of trauma.

“It is critical for first responders to understand that asking for help is a sign of strength, and allows them to better serve our communities,” Schlossberg said. “We need to get this right to live up to our end of the bargain so first responders can focus on saving lives.”

Schlossberg has been open about his own mental health issues to show others that people can lead productive lives if they receive proper treatment. He is chairman of the bipartisan House Mental Health Caucus and has led informational sessions to provide more information about the affliction to his colleagues.

“Make no mistake: this is not the end of the conversation about improving mental health care in Pennsylvania. There are other populations in our communities in desperate need of these services, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to save lives of Pennsylvanians,” he said.