Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month.

It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania.

Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across the state, according to Joe Kosack, a Wildlife Education Specialist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

"In the mid 1860s, Pennsylvania's last few native elk were still roaming in Elk and Cameron counties," Kosack said. "Within a few years, though, they would be gone."

"In 1913, Pennsylvania's first shipment of Yellowstone elk arrived by train," Kosack said, in History of Pennsylvania Elk. "By 1915, barely two years after the first elk were released, the Game Commission bought 95 more from Yellowstone."

Within that time of the species reintroduction to Pennsylvania, nearly 200 elk called Clinton, Cameron, Carbon, Potter, Forest, Blair, Clearfield, Monroe, and Centre counties their new home.

"During the '90s, the elk herd experienced significant annual growth," according to Kosack. "In 2000, the herd was an estimated 566, more than doubling its early 1990s numbers."

Which brings us to today. What do the sightings mean?

"A biologist at the Elk Center told me that bulls scout a new area. Then the cows follow," says Curt Weinhold, who was able to take and share some great pictures of bull elk inside the borough limits.

Weinhold wondered how long it will take for the female elk to follow.

"Will it be this year or next?" he asked.

