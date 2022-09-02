Wellsboro, Pa. — The real Edgar Allan Poe died in 1849, and the cause of his death remains a mystery to this day. Fortunately, you still have the opportunity to meet him through the power of acting!

On Wednesday, September 14, Campbell Harmon will take on the role of Edgar Allan Poe with a performance and a Q&A session at the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro.

The show begins at 8 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Tickets for the show are $15. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult are admitted free.

The Edgar Allan Poe show is the first of seven History Comes Alive performances planned by the Deane Center for the Performing Arts for the 2022 - 23 series.

The other History Comes Alive performances are in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays on the following dates: Oct. 12, Kevin Titus as Doc Holliday; Nov. 9, Steven Edenbo as Thomas Jefferson; Dec. 14, Robert Gleason as Thomas Paine; Feb. 8, 2003, Bill Robling as Benjamin Franklin; March 15, 2003, Kim Hanley as Betsy Ross; and April 12, 2003, Robert Gleason as William Penn.

Those who want to see all 7 shows can purchase a series ticket for $75 and save $30.

An American writer, poet, editor, and literary critic, Edgar Allan Poe is best known for his poetry and short stories, particularly his tales of mystery and the macabre. He was one of the country's earliest practitioners of the short story, and considered to be the inventor of the detective fiction genre and a significant contributor to the emerging genre of science fiction.

Harmon’s stage show includes dramatic interpretations of some of Poe's best-known stories and poems like "The Tell-Tale Heart" and "Annabel Lee."

He brings the world-renowned poet back from the grave, speaking in-character as Poe looking back on his life while wrestling with a troubled legacy infamously marred by a close friend.

Harmon began performing as Edgar Allan Poe, the Master of the Macabre, in 2009 with the Bushnell Theater for the Performing Arts in Hartford, Connecticut. The theater obtained a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts' "Big Read" program to promote literacy in the state. That first program sent Harmon as Poe to 13 libraries around the region, culminating in a stage performance for a convention of horror authors and fans. Since then, Harmon has worked with the NEA program three more times as Poe across America from New Hampshire to New Mexico.

He continues to perform as Poe for libraries, schools, museums, historical societies, and theaters.

Harmon is a graduate of Yale Divinity School with a Masters in Art and Religion. He is a displaced Kentuckian living in Connecticut in a 120-year-old house with a 102-pound dog.

For information, call (570) 724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.

