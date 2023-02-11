Tioga, Pa. — Mill Cove's Earth Day events have been called off since 2020 due to concerns about Covid, but this year the festivities will return with a full day of activities.

Earth Day is a great time to appreciate some outdoor activities and appreciate our region's natural features. Fishing rods, kayaks, archery equipment, and safety gear will be available to borrow so that everyone has a chance to participate in some outdoor fun!

The Mill Cove Board has tentatively scheduled the event to be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mill Cove Environmental Area. A full schedule of events will be available later in February.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own hiking shoes and rain gear.

Organizers are planning a full day of recreational opportunities for everyone to enjoy. Previous Earth Day activities included canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, BB shoots, a fishing derby, drone demonstrations, hikes, plant and insect identification, archery, a fish fry, falconry demonstrations, camping demos, ziplines, a reptile show, and a climbing wall.

An array of vendors will also be in attendance, showcasing their knowledge and skills of all things outdoors.

Registrations are still open to vendors. Registration forms are available on the Mill Cove website.

On-site parking is available, but limited. A free shuttle bus will be available from Mansfield University campus and the North Main Street Plaza.

