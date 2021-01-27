Palmyra, Pa. – The first drive-through only Dunkin' Donuts location in Central Pennsylvania celebrated its grand opening this week. The new dual drive-through facility with a walk-up window is a model for the future of the Dunkin' franchise.

The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Larkspur Drive, Palmyra, in Lebanon County. Its dual drive-through lanes offer a faster and more convenient experience for customers. DD Perks Rewards members can order ahead through the Dunkin' Mobile App and make a quick pick-up from the walk-up window.

The new facility features an innovative tap system used for cold beverages such as iced coffee, iced tea, cold brew coffee, and nitro-infused cold brew coffee. Crew members also have access to high-quality espresso machines for handcrafted drink orders.

Despite its fancy equipment, the new Dunkin' is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which uses 25% less energy than a standard Dunkin' Donuts.

The 1,500 square-foot restaurant employs approximately 20 crew members and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is owned and operated by Dunkin' franchisee BJ Patel, who owns seven other Pennsylvania Dunkin' locations.

Most Dunkin' restaurants across the country remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. Guests can order and pay contactless through the Dunkin' App, and those without internet access at home can take advantage of the restaurant's complimentary Wi-Fi.