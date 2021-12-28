Lycoming County, Pa. – Impaired driving and DUI Task Forces will be patrolling roads this New Year's Eve as part of a statewide effort to reduce the number of drunk or impaired drivers on the roads.

"The New Years Eve Holiday has historically resulted in an increase of impaired driving crashes and arrests. With this in mind, we hope to get drivers to think if they plan on celebrating with alcohol and other substances this holiday weekend," said Old Lycoming Township Police Department in their announcement.

Preventing an impaired driving incident is simple:

1. Make sure you plan ahead

2. Designate a sober driver and leave extra time to get to your destination.

3. If you are hosting a gathering be sure to understand signs of impairment and offer non-alcoholic beverages.

Stay safe and have a wonderful start to the New Year.