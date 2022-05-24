The DEA collected more than 720,000 pounds of unneeded medications at 5,144 collection sites during the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30, 2022.

The DEA and partners have collected a total of nearly 16 million pounds since the event began in 2020.

Over 107,000 people died from drug overdoses last year in the U.S., according to CDC estimates. This figure breaks down to that one overdose death every 5 minutes across the the country.

Take Back Day events provide easy, no-cost opportunities to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to abuse and theft.

There are many permanent drug-drop boxes located in communities across the country. A list of permanent locations can be found here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.