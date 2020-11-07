Drug Helpline, an organization that runs a free 24/7/365 hotline to assist people who are suffering from substance abuse disorders or concerned friends, family members, or coworkers, recently placed 28 states on "Red Alert" for increased risk of overdose deaths.

The list is based on reports from law enforcement, state officials, and healthcare providers, all of whom have noted that overdoses and substance abuse cases are rising across the country.

The 28 states placed on Red Alert are Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The opioid epidemic was already taking 50,000 lives a year in the USA as of 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem because of rising unemployment, reduced access to healthcare and treatment programs, and increasing levels of social isolation.

Prescription opioid pain relievers can control chronic pain effectively when used as directed, but due to the pandemic and efforts to stop the spread of the virus, people on opioid medications for chronic pain have had their treatment delayed and been forced to remain on opioid pain relievers for longer than is normally the case. This has contributed significantly to increased overdoses and substance abuse.

Various studies have looked at the effects of the pandemic, the disruption in social safety nets and healthcare, and additional economic and social stressors. One study found an increase in the detection of illicit substances in 150,000 random samples ordered for urine drug tests by healthcare professionals. In particular, fentanyl and methamphetamine detection was higher, and heroin and cocaine were also detected more.

The full report from Drug Helpline is available here.