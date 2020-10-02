Wellsboro, Pa. – At 3 p.m. on October 3, the first Saturday afternoon concert at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro will feature Drowsy Maggie and a special guest on the outdoor stage on the Central Avenue side of the building.

The group will be playing and singing a variety of folk, country rock, bluegrass, and old-time songs such as Neil Young's "Harvest Moon." Andy Griffith's "Moonshiner," and Emmy Lou Harris' "Boulder to Birmingham," along with standards such as "Whiskey Before Breakfast" and "Wagon Wheel."

Drowsy Maggie band members who will perform on October 3 are: Danny Shipe on guitar and banjo, Molly Cary on guitar, Daria Lin-Guelig on hammered dulcimer and concertina, and Bruce Smith on upright bass. Both Cary and Shipe sing lead and harmony vocals.

Appearing with them will be Ethan Hawkins, a multi-instrumentalist and lead singer, guitarist and main songwriter for The Mudskippers, a Boston-based acoustic band that embodies New England-style grass, modern songwriting and a respect for bluegrass and old-time traditions.

For this free concert, bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing.

All Saturday afternoon shows are free to the public, but donations are always appreciated.For more information about this and other free concerts in the Saturday afternoon series, visit deanecenter.com, email office@deanecenter.com, or call (570) 724-6220.