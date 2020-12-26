Lewisburg, Pa. – Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will be offering a drive through Narcan distribution event at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, and again from 4:30-5:30 pm.

The event is for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use. The Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked.

Interested individuals should come to the front of the Miller Center (facing Giant). Attendees will be guided to use the drive through window once used at the Café. The distribution will be contactless and anonymous.

Any questions can be directed to Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3209.