A welcome marker of spring time, drive-in movie theaters are set to reopen soon. North central Pennsylvania is fortunate enough to have more than one drive-in for the public to visit this year.

Pike Drive-in

The Pike is located in Montgomery, Pa. in Lycoming County and originally opened in 1953.

The theater will be operating Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer starting the weekend of April 29.

The theater features two screens and all showings are double features. Pricing is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. There’s free entry for children under five-years-old.

The Pike also offers season passes for individuals and families. The passes permit allows for attendance every day throughout the season. Information on price and how to order passes can be found at the Pike’s website.

Point Drive-in

The Point is a three-screen theater in Northumberland, Pa. in Northumberland County. The theater originally opened as The Arrow Drive-in in 1952. It was renamed the Point in 1957, the name it has had ever since.

The theater will be opening the Weekend of April 22 and will operate on Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day weekend when the theater will be open seven days a week for the summer. All showings are double features and tickets for the season will be $8 per person.

The Point also has season passes available for individuals, families (five people) or couples (two people). The passes will permit attendance every day of regular operation.

