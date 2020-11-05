Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library is connecting patrons with millions of other readers through the most recent Big Library Read, part of the world's largest book club.

Until November 16, readers' secret dreams can become reality through the compelling young adult story, Reverie, Ryan La Sala's debut novel. Brown Library card holders can borrow the ebook or audiobook online through ebranch2go or the Libby app.

Readers are then invited to discuss the book online at discuss.biglibraryread.com.

Big Library Read is available in over 22,000 libraries and thousands of schools worldwide, including over 90% of North American public libraries. The program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines.

Reverie is a wildly imaginative story about what happens when the secret worlds people hide within themselves come to light. In the story, all Kane Montgomery knows for certain is that the police found him half-dead in the river. He can’t remember anything since an accident robbed him of his memories a few weeks ago.

When three of Kane's classmates claim to be his friends and the only people who can tell him what’s truly going on, he doesn’t know what to believe or who he can trust. As he and the others are dragged into unimaginable worlds that materialize out of nowhere – the gym warps into a subterranean temple, a historical home nearby blooms into a Victorian romance rife with scandal and sorcery – Kane realizes that nothing in his life is an accident, and only he can stop their world from unraveling.

Reverie is the 23rd selection of the Big Library Read program, which takes place three times per year.