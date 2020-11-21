Following a few days of unseasonably chilly air, fans of warm weather will rejoice as a short spell of mild conditions is set to settle in across the Northeast to end the week.

A slight shift northward in the jet stream and an area of high pressure parked over the southeastern United States will work together to allow warmer air to travel farther north and reach the Northeast on Friday.

Southerly winds -- winds that blow from the south to the north -- will push warmer air settled over the southern tier of the U.S. into the recently chilly Northeast. The shift in temperatures from Thursday to Friday will be dramatic for many locations.

Places like Providence, Rhode Island, and New York City will go from high temperatures that struggled to break into the upper 40s on Thursday to temperatures near 60 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday. A typical daytime high for mid-November in both of these locations is in the lower 50s.

However, even more dramatic temperature shifts come to light when Friday's forecast high temperatures are compared to Wednesday's observed high temperatures.

On Wednesday, the mercury in Binghamton, New York, was only able to climb to 25 degrees -- 19 degrees below the average high temperature for the date. In fact, this was the lowest high temperature ever recorded on that date for this location. The previous record was 26 and was set back in 1959. On Friday, a high temperature near 55 is forecast. That's a 30-degree variation in high temperature readings just 48 hours apart.

Similarly, Allentown, Pennsylvania, was only able to record a high temperature of 35 -- 17 degrees below average -- on Wednesday, but will climb near 60 on Friday.

Starting Friday, high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above normal will be common for many locations across the Northeast. Some locations may climb to as much as 15 degrees above normal. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s in northern Maine to 50s throughout the rest of New England and much of New York. Upper 50s to lower 60s will be common across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and portions of southern New York.

Typical high temperatures for mid- to late November are in the upper 40s to low 50s for much of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and southern New England. High temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s are more common across northern New England.

The abnormal warmth will stick around for much of the region on Saturday as minimal changes to the overall weather pattern are forecast for the first half of the weekend. However, a few locations across western and northern New York will likely see high temperatures level out closer to normal on Saturday as an area of high pressure pushes over the Great Lakes. This high pressure area can pull chilly air locked in Canada farther south.

Saturday, temperatures will top out in the 40s from northern New York to Maine while 50s will be common across southern New England. Readings in the 50s will also be common across much of Pennsylvania with lower 60s from southeastern Pennsylvania through New Jersey.

While conditions will be unseasonably warm across the Northeast through Saturday, this influx of warm air is not likely to shatter many records. Outside of northern New England, the daily high temperature records for Friday and Saturday are firmly in the 70s across the region and likely well out of reach.

Warm-weather lovers across the mid-Atlantic will not miss out on all the fun through the start of the weekend. Although temperature shifts in the region will not end up being as dramatic as those seen in the Northeast, temperatures will still be 5-8 degrees above normal across the mid-Atlantic through Saturday.

Friday and Saturday will likely end up being perfect days for residents across the region to participate in a variety of outdoor activities or to complete any last-minute yard work. However, another dramatic shift in the weather is in store for the Northeast to end the weekend.

Starting Sunday, fans of warm, dry weather will be disappointed once again as a quick-hitting storm system begins to impact the Northeast.

"The heaviest rain will arrive in the Northeast on Sunday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly said. "Rainfall will linger over New England into early Monday before the storm moves away toward Atlantic Canada."

Due to the quick-moving nature of the storm system, rainfall totals will generally be restricted to 0.50 to 1.00 inch across the region. Cooler air will filter in behind the system and bring an end to unseasonable warmth across the Northeast.

While temperatures are unlikely to plummet to the level of what occurred midweek, unseasonably chilly air will likely make its presence known into midweek next week. Residents planning for a socially-distanced outdoor Thanksgiving this year will need to keep a close eye on the forecast.