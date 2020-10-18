Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC welcomes John Pellegrino, DO, to UPMC Primary Care located in UPMC Williamsport. Dr. Pellegrino has dedicated his career to serving the people of Williamsport, showing great pride and dedication to the city.

Dr. Pellegrino received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in family medicine with UPMC’s Williamsport Family Medicine Residency. Dr. Pellegrino has more than 25 years of experience in family medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.

“I’ve been in providing services in the Williamsport region my entire career which has allowed me the opportunity to build great relationships with my patients as well as understand the needs of the community that I not only serve, but live in,” said Dr. Pellegrino. “Williamsport is a special place for me, and I look forward to continuing to provide quality, compassionate care to my patients, friends, and neighbors.”

Dr. Pellegrino will see patients at UPMC Primary Care located at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., 9th Floor. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 321-2770.