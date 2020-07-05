Lewisburg -- George Miller, MD, FACOG, NCMP, obstetrician and gynecologist with OB/GYN of Evangelical, has officially retired effective June 30, 2020. Over the length of his 48-year career, Dr. Miller delivered 8,498 babies, most of them at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Dr. Miller began his career in the Army. He moved to Lewisburg and had been in private practice in the area since 1978. He made Hospital history by playing an integral role in developing birthing rooms in what is now known as The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit. The rooms were designed to have a more homelike feel for mothers during their delivery and allowed fathers to be part of the birthing experience. The first room was created and in practice by 1979.

In 2017, Dr. Miller began delivering care as an obstetrician and gynecologist at OB/GYN of Evangelical when the Hospital acquired his practice, Lewisburg Gynecology and Obstetrics, PC, and merged its providers and patients into one practice caring for women of all ages.

At the end of his career, Dr. Miller noted that in some cases, he had cared for several generations of the same families—delivering the babies of babies he had delivered.