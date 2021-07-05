Harrisburg, Pa. – Seriously, don't feed the birds. After over 70 reports of mysterious songbird deaths, state officials and veterinary experts are asking residents to take down their bird feeders and bird baths.

Wildlife health experts from the Wildlife Futures Program (WFP) at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) and officials from the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) are investigating the cause of the mysterious illness. At this point, however, it is unknown what exactly is causing the mass deaths of songbirds in the state.

As of July 1, 2021, reports from the public chronicle both adult and young birds exhibiting signs of the condition. The most common clinical symptoms include discharge and/or crusting around the eyes, eye lesions, and/or neurologic signs such as falling over or head tremors.

Officials are reportedly testing the birds for several toxins, parasites, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. To date, test results have been inconclusive, according to the Pa. Game Commission.

Experts are also encouraging the public to follow these five precautionary measures until more is known:

1. Cease feeding birds and providing water in bird baths until this wildlife mortality event has concluded to prevent potential spread between birds and to other wildlife.

2. Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution.

3. Avoid handling dead or injured wild birds. Wear disposable gloves if it's necessary to handle a bird.

4. Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a standard precaution.

5. To dispose of dead birds, place them in a sealable plastic bag and discard with household trash. This will prevent disease transmission to other birds and wildlife.

Reports of the mysterious illness have occurred in 27 counties across the state. Twelve species have been reported: Blue Jay, European Starling, Common Grackle, American Robin, Northern Cardinal, House Finch, House Sparrow, Eastern Bluebird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Carolina Chickadee, and Carolina Wren.

The public is encouraged to report any sightings of birds that have died and/or birds that have been seen with swollen and crusty eyes, as well as neurological signs such as stumbling and head tremors, online here.