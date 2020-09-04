Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (DOA) has released its map of reported rabies cases across the state for the month of July, 2020.

Lycoming county had the highest number of rabies with 8 cases–including a rabid ground hog!

According to the results, raccoons were the most common rabid animal with 99 cases occurring across the state. Cats and foxes were also common among the rabies cases.

Montour, Northumberland, and Sullivan counties had no cases of rabies in July.

Be sure the stay safe and be aware while outdoors and help prevent the spread of rabies by vaccinating your pets.