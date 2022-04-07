Harrisburg, Pa. – The mental health crisis continues to impact students across the nation and right here in north central Pa. As state officials and programs push for change, they are attempting to guide policy decisions usually left to school districts.

One state program from the Office of Attorney General, Safe2Say Something PA” (Safe2Say), offers students and community members the chance for anonymous reporting without using school channels. Since the program's launch in 2019, over 70 percent of reported tips describe instances of bullying, mental illness, suicide and self-harm, discrimination and harassment.

The program has received more than 80,000 tips from students across the Commonwealth since it launched in 2019. Of those total Safe2Say tips received, 72.9 percent have focused on instances of bullying, suicide and self harm, mental illness, or discrimination and harassment. The program was brought on by concern for mental health issues from PA legislators.

As for institutional changes in schools, one request is for more mental health professionals per student, a call the Office of Attorney General has made each year since the reporting program began.

Pennsylvania falls short in its ratio of counselors to students, averaging one school psychologist per 1078 students; the national average is one psychologist to 500 students, according to the National Association of School Psychologists.

Education on mental health, inside and outside of schools, is also needed, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "I think we need to make sure that we listen to students and eliminate the stigma associated with getting help," said Shapiro, before adding that parents also need mental health education; that way, children have more resources to turn to.

Rural communities face particular difficulties in access to mental health resources, according to Shapiro. A potential policy change could result from "driving more health professionals into these rural communities by offering loan forgiveness to graduates who agree to practice in these rural communities. That's a way to incentivize them to bring their talents to areas that are oftentimes medically underserved," said Shapiro.

A report released by the Office of Attorney General acknowledges the increased pressure young students face today compared to previous generations, from youth gun violence to bullying and isolation on social media.

The report also cites long standing data trends that show the presence of a school counselor reduces instances of disciplinary action, increases academic performance, and improves attendance.



