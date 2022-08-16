Berwick, Pa. — A disc jockey is being hailed as a hero for saving a group of children from an accused homicidal driver Saturday night.

DJ Brent Beckley suffered a broken wrist and ribs, a fractured collarbone, and internal injuries when he leapt in front of a car reportedly being driven by Adrian Sura Reyes at a fundraiser organized by Intoxicology Department in Berwick.

A small group of children, including his 8-year-old daughter, Aeyla, was directly in the path of the car as it plowed through the group gathered in the parking lot.

It was a split-second decision Beckley doesn’t even remember making, he said.

“As soon as I started hearing thuds, I turned and just reacted,” he said.

Father Chris Hall credited Beckley with saving his two daughters, Kyleigh and Rhyleigh, who were standing next to Beckley when Reyes allegedly drove through the crowd.

“I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for saving my two daughters,” Hall wrote in a post on Facebook.” I wasn’t able to get to them in time as that car came barreling thru (sic) the lot, but I’m thanking GOD you were.”

Fundraiser turns tragic

Beckley, who runs DJ Kaotic Entertainment, had worked with Intoxicology Department previously so when a group decided to hold a fundraiser for the victims of the Nescopeck fire earlier this month, they asked Beckley to DJ the event from 3-9 p.m.

He was on the back deck for most of the event, while volunteers were stationed under tents in the parking lot running games and a dunk tank, as well as selling tickets for raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing.

The crowd was steady throughout the day, with dozens milling around the parking lot at any given time, Beckley said.

Around 6, Beckley left the DJ booth and walked down to the parking lot to announce the winners of the raffles and the 50/50 drawing. A group of children, including his daughter, was standing near him when Reyes’ car reportedly turned into the parking lot from West Third Street.

Beckley was standing next to the table and the children were farther into the parking lot — directly in the path of the car, he recalled. He heard the thuds and turned to see one of the tents just beyond where he was standing crumble.

The next few seconds were a blur, Beckley said. He jumped out and pushed the crowd of kids towards the tent before he was struck by the car, which had sped up as it began ramming people. Despite his injuries, Beckley got up and began chasing the car as it exited the parking lot on West Second Street.

“I wanted to make sure it wasn’t coming back a second time,” he said.

He continued chasing the car until it drove out of reach, then collapsed on the sidewalk. When he returned, he reunited with his wife, Ashley, Aeyla, and two of their other children, Eddie, 11, and Harper, 7, before helping block traffic around the scene.

Without any medical or first responder training, it was the only way he knew how to help, he said. Although he knew he was injured, he refused to be transported to the hospital until most of the other victims were gone.

At the hospital, doctors confirmed he had broken several ribs, along with a broken wrist. His collarbone was fractured and he had internal bruising from the blow by the car, they said. Still, he left the hospital just before midnight and returned home to Minersville that night.

“They wanted me to stay overnight, but I wasn’t doing that,” he said. “I knew how my kids felt. I needed to be home with them.”

As awful as it was, Beckley says he was grateful he was in the right place at the right time to protect that group of children. He’s sore, and he keeps replaying the scene in his mind, but he knows he’s one of the lucky ones, he said.

“Everything still feels like a dream,” Beckley said. “I keep having flashes. I’m fine, like nothing ever happened, then everything hits me.”

Charges filed

Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal homicide. His first victim, Rebecca Reese, 50, of Wilkes-Barre, was allegedly struck and dragged by Sura Reyes’ car from the parking lot to the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene, while 17 others were transported to nearby hospitals.

Sura Reyes then drove to Nescopeck, where he tried running over his mother, Rosa Reyes, with his car, police say. When he realized she was still alive, he got out of his vehicle and beat her to death with a hammer, charges say.

Sura Reyes told police he was tired of fighting with his mother about money and “wanted to be done with it,” according to court papers.

He will have a preliminary hearing on those charges on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

