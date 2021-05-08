Waterville, Pa. - Tiadaghton State Forest is made up of over 146,000 acres of forest, water, mountains, and valleys with history and recreational opportunities around every turn. Get to know the Tiadaghton through some of these free programs!

Tiadaghton Resource Management Center Tour: Saturday, May 15, 10 - 11 a.m.; 1 - 2 p.m., 10 Lower Pine Bottom Rd., Waterville

Stop by the headquarters of this forest district, the LEED gold certified Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, and get a tour of the interpretive displays it offers on the natural and logging history of the region, as well as take in the beautiful view down the Pine Creek Valley from the back deck, and then go on a moderate 1-mile hike around the campus.

Please contact Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132 for more info.

Hike the FXK Trail: Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Trailhead/parking is about 24 miles north of Waterville. Exact location details will be sent to registered participants.

The Francis X. Kennedy Ski trail is one of Tiadaghton State Forest’s most northern trails and is named after the late former district manager, Francis Kennedy, who was a combat wounded WWII veteran and member of the infamous 10th Mountain Division. Under his management, the first cross-country ski trails on State Forest Land were created in the early 1970s. Come along for a hike through this moderate 4.6-mile loop trail. Registration required. Please contact Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132 for more info and to register.

Hump Day Hike: Wednesday, May 26, 6 - 8 p.m., Waterville - exact meeting location will be sent to registered participants

Come and hike away the stresses of the week with this monthly after-work evening hike. For May, the group will be hiking an easy-to-moderate stretch of the Mid-State Trail to a vista, coving two miles in total. Registration required. Please contact Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132 for more info and to register.

Spring Moon-lit Night Hike: Saturday, May 29, 9 - 10:30 p.m., Waterville - exact meeting location will be sent to registered participants

Grab a flashlight and venture into the Tiadaghton State Forest to learn and explore the sounds of this Spring night on a moderate 2-mile, family-friendly hike. Terrain will be uneven so be sure to wear sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate clothing. Registration required. Please contact Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132 for more info and to register.

Trek with your Pet – A Pet Friendly Hike: Friday, June 4, 10 a.m. - noon, meeting near the intersection of PA-44 and Manor Fork Rd, about 16 miles north of Waterville. Exact meeting location will be sent to registered participants.

Bring your furry friend along on an easy-moderate three-mile hike along the Ruth Wills Ski Trail. Pets must be friendly with other people and animals and must remain on a leash at all times. Please contact Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132 for more info and to register.

Lunchtime along Pitch Pine: Saturday, June 5, noon - 1:30 p.m., 8 miles north of Waterville on PA-44 (exact location will be sent to registered participants)

Pack a lunch and a blanket or chair and come along on an easy 2.5-mile loop hike along the Pitch Pine Trail. The group will stop at the vista along the trail to enjoy the view of the Pine Creek Valley and eat lunch before returning to vehicles. Registration required.

Please contact Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132 for more info and to register.