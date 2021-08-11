Bloomsburg, Pa. - Things will be booming soon in Bloomsburg and Berwick.

The Exchange in Bloomsburg, whose mission is to bring the arts to all communities throughout our region, is inviting people of all ages to join in free, all-ages drum circles led by Mary Knysh, in Berwick and Bloomsburg, throughout August.

Participants do not need any experience playing music. Everyone is welcome to discover the joy of making music in a "fun and engaging environment where connection, communication, collaboration, and creativity become the building blocks for celebrating community."

The first drum circle will take place at the Jackson Mansion in Berwick from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 12 before the band Guilty Pleasure appears in the Summer Concert Series.

The next will take place in Bloomsburg Town Park in front of the bandshell at 6 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 17.

Bring your own drum or noisemaker if you would like, and something to sit on – The Exchange will bring drums for those who do not bring their own.

Knysh is the founder of Rhythmic Connections, an "innovative company advancing education, health, and creative development through drum circles and music improvisation."

Knysh is a workshop facilitator who specializes in education. She is a trainer and consultant who uses music as a means for personal and organizational transformation through creativity; leadership; and non‐verbal communications, she is a professional musician, recording artist, and author.

An international teacher/trainer with the Music for People organization, Knysh is also an Orff Schulwerk clinician and teaching artist for the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts, Young Audiences of NJ, and New York BOCES.

She is endorsed by Rhythm Band Instruments and Toca drum company and travels throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia offering conference presentations, clinics, teacher-trainings, performances, and workshops.

Support for the Berwick drum circle comes in part from the Berwick Arts Association, which aims to "inspire and nurture the human spirit through art and community pride."

The Exchange hosts gallery shows at 24 East Main Street, Bloomsburg, for artists of all ages and experience levels. Its current show is "Watermark," which commemorated the 2011 flood. The current exhibition will run through Sept. 10.

On August 21st, The Exchange will present the 13th annual ArtFest on the Square in downtown Bloomsburg with more than fifty art, craft, and food vendors. On September 18, The Exhange will present a concert with Alexis P. Suter and Tas Cru at the Berwick Theater.

For more information about The Exchange, call (570) 317-2596.