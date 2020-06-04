Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, has kicked off a digital campaign in an attempt to reach breast implant patients who currently have or have had BIOCELL textured breast implants and/or tissue expanders.

Patients who have received breast implants or expanders should be aware of the risk of Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), and are asked to participate in the company's device tracking program.

BIA-ALCL is not a type of breast cancer, but an immune system cancer.

The non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is rare but serious and can lead to death if not diagnosed or treated promptly. Breast implant owners should know the signs of BIA-ALCL and pay attention to any unusual changes in their breasts.

The recall was originally announced in July, 2019, but Allergan Aesthetics is continuing to try to reach patients who have not been notified. The company still has incomplete device tracking data for approximately 52,000 BIOCELL implant units.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has made this recommendation: "If you have no symptoms, we are not recommending the removal of these or other types of breast implants due to the low risk of developing BIA-ALCL. However, if you have any questions, talk to your health care provider."

Digital and social media advertisements will be used to reach out to patients about the voluntary BIOCELL recall and encourage patients to identify their implant type and register the device online.

"Allergan Aesthetics is committed to patient safety and we are continuing to make every effort to make sure that each and every patient is made aware of the BIOCELL recall, and knows their implant type and implant history," said John Maltman, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Allergan Aesthetics.

Patients who are just learning about the BIOCELL recall, who do not know what type of implant they have, or have not updated their device tracking information should visit www.BIOCELLinformation.com and contact the surgeon or hospital that they received the implants from for more information.

"We are determined to make sure every woman has the information they need related to the BIOCELL voluntary recall and we will continue to encourage women with breast implants to determine their implant type and opt-in to our device tracking system," said said Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President AbbVie and President Global Allergan Aesthetics.

"Patient education is a priority. We have partnered with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) on major initiatives to raise awareness regarding the importance of breast implant tracking," Strom said.