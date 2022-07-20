Petting zoos and animal exhibits at local fairs are magnets for kids, and why not? The animals are usually kid-sized, cute, and often oh-so touchable.

But an investigation into petting zoos in 2019 showed they often are crawling with "superbugs," antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

A study by the European Society of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases found about 77 percent of the bacteria they found in their study were obtained from feces, and the remaining 23 percent traced back to skin, fur, or feathers.

In 2019, a 2-year-old boy attended a San Diego County Fair and later died from E. coli-linked infection that also sickend three other kids, the AP reported.

Known concerns have led the Centers for Disease Control to educate the public about the hazards of animal encounters.

The CDC reported that from 2010 to 2015, about 100 outbreaks of illnesses were linked to people interacting with animals in zoos, fairs, and educational farms. The most common illnesses reported were E. coli, Cryptosporidium, and Salmonella.

Most reptiles and birds, even healthy turtles, ducks, lizards, chickens, and snakes can naturally carry Salmonella bacteria. On the other hand, frogs have incredibly sensitive skin: the natural oils found on human skin, lotion, soap residue, and germs can easily cause harm to a carelessly-held frog.

Children younger than five years old, people with weakened immune systems, and adults aged 65 years and older are more likely to get sick from germs animals can carry.

Simple precautions can go a long way to protect people from getting ill.

General precautions that the CDC recommends include:

Wash hands after petting an animal or visiting an area in which animals are kept.

Do not bring food or drinks into an area with animals.

If running water and soap are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer as a temporary substitute. Hands should still be washed as soon as possible.

Don't share your food with the animals.

The CDC advises against consuming unpasteurized milk, cheeses, ciders, and juices that are often sold at fairs.

Follow any additional rules that are written on signs or communicated by staff.

Safety measures for children:

Always supervise children who are around animals.

Children under age 5 should avoid touching reptiles, amphibians, or birds to avoid the bacteria that naturally occur in and on these animals.

Leave items like strollers, pacifiers, cups, and toys outside of exhibit areas.

Don't let children put fingers or pacifiers in their mouths when around animals or in an animal enclosure.

Don't let children sit or play on the ground in animal enclosures.

Teach children to follow rules and exercise caution.

Don't let children put their hands near an animal's mouth to avoid bites.

CDC information for animal exhibitors:

Refer to the Compendium of Measures to Prevent Diseases Associated with Animals in Public Settings.

Printable signs and other materials are also available through the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians.

Provide hand washing stations at the exits of exhibits.

Educate staff and visitors about animal safety.

Place signs instructing visitors to wash hands, noting places where food and drinks should not be taken, and so-on.

Keep dining and animal areas separate.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.