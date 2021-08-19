Williamsport, Pa. - Good things are being heard at UPMC in Williamsport.

According to a release, the hospital system said they are "proud" to welcome David Flynn, Au.D., as a new member of the UPMC family of doctors and care practitioners

Flynn is to be part of the Ear, Nose, and Throat team at UPMC Williamsport, 1705 Warren Ave.

“I am passionate about helping patients achieve optimal hearing health, as it affects your overall wellness in all kinds of ways – physically, mentally, and socially,” said Flynn.

Flynn holds a doctorate in Audiology; and a bachelors degree in Audiology/Speech Pathology from Bloomsburg University.

For more information on Ear, Nose, and Throat services at UPMC in Northcentral Pa.

Flynn said his office will be accepting new patients and referrals. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 320-7474.