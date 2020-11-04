Kansas City, Mo. – Nostrum Laboratories, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of two lots of Metformin HCl Extended Release Tablets, USP 750 mg at the consumer level.

The tablets have been found to contain levels of nitrosamine impurities above the acceptable daily intake limit of 96 nanograms per day.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen based on laboratory testing. The chemical is a known environmental contaminant found in water and foods including meats, dairy products, and vegetables.

Metformin HCl is used along with diet and exercise to help improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The medicine is packaged in HDPE bottles of 100 tablets with the National Drug Code 29033-056-01.

The affected products have the lot numbers MET200101 and MET200301, with an expiration date of 05/2022.

Nostrum Laboratories is notifying its distributors about the recall and arranging the return of all affected products. Pharmacies that have Metformin HCl ER tablets from the affected lots should return them to the place of purchase.

People who use Metformin HCl ER tablets who have recalled drugs should consult a healthcare professional to obtain a replacement or different treatment option. Suddenly ceasing to take the medication is potentially dangerous.

Consumers with medical questions regarding this recall can contact Nostrum Laboratories, Inc. Medical Affairs at the phone number 816-308-4941 or email quality@nostrumpharma.com. The Medical Affairs hotline is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.