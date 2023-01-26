A single woman and a handheld metal testing device have caused a PR nightmare for Whirlpool, the corporation that manufactures and distributes popular KitchenAid brand products.

Tamara Rubin, owner of Lead Safe Mama, LLC, specializes in testing consumer products for lead content using an X-Ray fluorescence device and has made claims that KitchenAid mixer attachments contain dangerous levels of lead.

The claim

Rubin originally sounded the alarm about KitchenAid mixer attachments in 2017, but the claim failed to go viral until this year. The floodgates opened when, on Jan. 22, a Facebook user announced that Whirlpool has recalled coated KitchenAid mixer attachments, specifically paddles and dough hooks. The attachments are made with an aluminum core and coated with a white enamel that is notorious for chipping.

The post recommended calling Whirlpool to receive a free stainless steel replacement for parts purported to contain "extreme amounts of lead." It was later updated to note that Whirlpool customer service now has a scripted response to this issue and will not address it further.

While Whirlpool welcomes its customers to purchase stainless steel attachments if desired, the company is not sending free attachments to customers who call. There is no official recall according to Whirlpool Corporation, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the FDA.

Despite petitions and legal threats, a recall remains unlikely.

The warning

Several customers have interpreted the Proposition 65 warning on KitchenAid mixers as evidence for contaminated mixer attachments. Prop 65 warnings, the infamously ineffectual Californian warning about products that may cause cancer or reproductive harm, appear on most electronic devices, plastics, ceramics, and sometimes even food.

The fact is, KitchenAid mixers do contain lead — and Whirlpool openly admits this. The solder used to attach components to the circuit boards inside of the machine contains lead. Most electrical cords also contain lead.

The response

Whirlpool has released a statement regarding the rumors and accusations surrounding KitchenAid mixers.

"Throughout our 111-year history, Whirlpool Corporation has been committed to providing safe products for our consumers. The company's aluminum alloy stand mixer accessories, including beaters, dough hooks, and whisks are tested through by a third-party, independent laboratory to ensure they comply with all applicable regulations in the locations where they are sold regarding lead content."

"They are safe for any family's cooking needs. In addition, all current models of aluminum stand mixer accessories have a food-safe coating over the aluminum that is tested both for lead content and lead migration to ensure that it is safe for all consumers. KitchenAid users have raised concerns about the cast aluminum attachments that come with the mixers — in particular that these attachments are contaminated with poisonous lead."

The skepticism

Whirlpool isn't the only company seeing backlash from this rumor. Tamara Rubin and her one-woman company, Lead Safe Mama, LLC, appear to be the only entity to receive high lead readings from KitchenAid attachments. Because of this exclusivity, she has been accused of spreading misinformation for personal gain and causing unnecessary panic. Her blog posts and Facebook videos make up the only publicly-available "study" that currently exists on this subject.

What does Rubin have to gain from these rumors? Her entire business is based on lead testing, and issues like the KitchenAid debacle drive traffic to her blog, her GoFundMe, and her videos.

Additional skepticism comes from Rubin's personal history. In 2017, she faced felony charges for allegedly mismanaging about $7,000 in funds donated to the Lead Safe America Foundation.

Sometimes, she admits, media outlets take her blog posts out of proportion. In 2017, Rubin published a blog post and video about off-brand fidget spinner toys containing lead. This finding was sensationalized, with some news outlets claiming that "authorities" said that lead-contaminated fidget spinners will kill children.

The test

The handheld X-ray fluorescence spectrometer used by Rubin to test products for lead content has come into question numerous times, notably when she claimed that Pyrex glass contain high levels of lead. According to Thermo Fisher Scientific, a manufacturer of laboratory equipment, handheld X-ray fluorescence spectrometers are handy for detecting the chemical composition of objects. This tool, though, is only a first step in a testing process.

The second step in the process is more expensive, time consuming, and difficult: determining the likelihood that lead will end up on someone's skin or in their mouth.

The bottom line

As long as you're not making circuit board stew, chewing the electrical cord, or dissolving all of your KitchenAid attachments in acid and drinking them, lead in KitchenAid products is probably not going to hurt you.

Concerned customers are welcome to purchase stainless steel attachments that are guaranteed lead-free, but Whirlpool is not offering free replacements.

