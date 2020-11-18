Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee met virtually on October 22 to discuss and vote on seven candidates to join the state's noxious weed list. On November 14, the committee formally announced that six of the seven candidates will join the list, effective January 13, 2021.

The following plants will be added to the list as Class B noxious weeds:

The common reed (Phragmites australis spp. australis) was proposed, but the committee did not add it to the list.

A noxious weed, according to the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA), is any plant designated by federal, state or local government officials as injurious to public health, agriculture, recreation, wildlife, or property. Once a weed is classified as noxious, authorities can implement quarantines and take other actions to contain or destroy the weed and limit its spread.

A Class B noxious weed is a non-native species that has populated some, but not all areas of the state. Destroying these plants if they begin to spread to new areas is a high priority.

For more information about plants classified as noxious weeds in Pennsylvania, visit the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Program webpage.