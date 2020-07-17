Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reminding Pennsylvanians that as they spend more time outdoors during the summer, it is important to take the time and effort to protect against tick and mosquito bites as much as possible.

“Ticks and mosquitoes can carry dangerous diseases that can severely impact an individual’s health if not treated properly,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “It is essential that all residents know the proper ways to protect themselves against these serious diseases so they do not get sick. We encourage all Pennsylvanians to get outside and be healthy but do so in the safest way possible.”

Lyme disease is transmitted by ticks. There were 9,009 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease in Pennsylvania last year. Over time, if not treated, Lyme can cause severe symptoms and damage the heart, nervous system, and joints.

Ticks can be found in most settings where they have sufficient hiding spots, including wooded and bushy areas, places with tall grass and an abundance of leaf litter, and even in yards at times.

To reduce your chances of a tick bite:

Walk in the center of trails and pathways

Avoid areas with high grass and leaf litter

Use a repellent that contains at least 20% DEET or an alternative like Lemon Eucalyptus oil

Wear light-colored clothing

Conduct full-body tick checks on yourself, your family, and your pets after spending time outdoors

Take a bath or shower within two hours after returning indoors

If you have been bitten by a tick, make sure to monitor the area for any kinds of symptoms and contact your health care provider immediately. Symptoms of Lyme disease can include a red, swollen bullseye shaped rash, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

West Nile virus is much less common in Pennsylvania, but the Department of Health is still warning the public about it. Last year, there were seven cases of West Nile reported in Pennsylvania.

Most people with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms, but in about 20% of cases the infected person will have symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, diarrhea, and/or rash. In addition, West Nile can lead to other serious conditions like encephalitis (brain swelling) or meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain). Other serious symptoms include neck stiffness, confusion, disorientation, coma, tremors, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

The Department of Health recommends protecting yourself with insect repellent containing DEET or another EPA-approved active ingredient from April to October, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are actively feeding.

In addition, reducing the number of possible breeding sites is a good way to keep mosquitoes away from your property. Cleaning the gutters of your house, emptying outdoor containers, turning over miniature pools and wheelbarrows when not being used, and landscaping to avoid standing water accumulation can decrease the number of mosquitoes around the home.

Other mosquito control tips include:

Maintain good screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out

Do not allow water to stagnate in bird baths or ornamental ponds

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and remove standing water from the pool cover

Remove discarded tires from your property if applicable

For standing water that can't be eliminated by any of these means, residents can buy Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), or Bacillus sphaericus (Bsp) tablets at lawn and garden stores. The bacteria will infect and kill larval mosquitoes, but will not negatively impact other aquatic animals, plants, pets, or people

For more information, visit the Department of Health’s Lyme disease and West Nile virus pages and the Department of Environmental Protection’s West Nile Virus Control Program page.