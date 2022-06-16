Benner Township, Centre County — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will host a public hearing regarding water contamination in Benner Township on Tuesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m.

The hearing will consist of a brief presentation about the ongoing investigation into the contamination and an overview of proposed responses. Members of the public may register to testify.

The meeting will be held at the Benner Township Municipal Building, 1224 Buffalo Run Road, Bellefonte.

The Department is currently investigating a groundwater plume in Benner Township in accordance with the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act. The water contains perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, manmade chemicals that are used in firefighting foams and various industrial processes.

For the safety of Benner Township residents, the Department of Environmental Protection has initiated an interim response of distributing bottled drinking water. It has also proposed the installation of whole-house filtration systems on private residential water supplies where perfluorooctanesulfonic acid and perfluorooctonic acid exceed Health Advisory Levels.

More information about the investigation, the Administrative Record, a map of the affected area, and more information about the chemicals involved are available at www.dep.pa.gov/BennerHSCA. The Administrative Record is also available for review at the Benner Township Municipal Building.

Anyone who wishes to offer testimony at the hearing should register Megan Lehman, Community Relations Coordinator for DEP’s Northcentral Region, at (570) 327-3659 or by email at meglehman@pa.gov. Registration to testify will close at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 27. Oral comments are limited to three minutes per person and will be recorded.

Registration is only required for people who wish to testify.

Written comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. Friday, August 26, and should be sent to Cheryl Sinclair, Environmental Group Manager, by email at csinclair@pa.gov or by mail or hand-delivery to the DEP Northcentral Regional Office, 208 W. 3rd Street, Suite 101, Williamsport, PA 17701.

After the public comment period closes, the Department of Environmental Protection will create a comment and response document that includes all oral and written comments and the Department's responses.

Anyone who wishes to attend the hearing and requires auxiliary aid, service, or other accommodations to participate should call through the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-800-654-5984 (TDD) to discuss how DEP may accommodate their needs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.