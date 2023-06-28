Harrisburg, Pa. — As wildfire smokes continues to waft into the U.S., air quality levels are poor again. DEP has issued an air quality alert for several north central Pa. counties, while others sit on the border of unhealthy levels.

Certain counties will be under Code Red and Code Orange Air Quality Action Days on June 28.

Residents of Lycoming County are currently experiencing levels in the orange or "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.

According to DEP, forecasted Code Orange counties include: Potter, Cameron, Clinton, Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford, and Fulton.

During a Code Orange day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activities. Those who are not in vulnerable groups can spend time outdoors at their discretion.

The Code Red range is expected to cover the following counties: Erie, Warren, McKean, Crawford, Mercer, Venango, Forest, Elk, Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, Clearfield, Indiana, Cambria, Beaver, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, Fayette, and Somerset.

During a Code Red day, young children, the elderly, people with respiratory conditions like asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are advised to avoid outdoor activities. Everyone else is advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current air quality conditions in their area.

