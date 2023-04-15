Harrisburg, Pa. — DEP has started spraying to kill black fly larvae across Pennsylvania.

The Department began spraying work the week of April 9 by both helicopters and crews with backpack sprayers.

The spray contains Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis serotype israelensis), a bacterium that kills the larvae of four species of black flies, fungus gnats, and several species of mosquitos. Bti is considered safe for aquatic ecosystems and other animals. Homeowners may be familiar with Bti in the form of "Mosquito Bits" or "Mosquito Dunks."

Bti spray will be distributed across roughly 1,800 stream miles covering 48 streams and rivers in 37 counties.

“Pennsylvania is full of beautiful state parks, trails and forests. People across the Commonwealth should be able to enjoy nature without this seasonal pest impeding on their time,” said Acting Secretary of DEP Rich Negrin. “Our black fly suppression program ensures safe and effective treatment of the black fly species.”

Black flies are very small, but their bites can cause significant swelling and itching. For those with severe allergies, black fly bites may even be deadly. Swarms of black flies can also cause disease or death in livestock through parasite transmission, suffocation (by crawling into the nose or mouth), or exsanguination in extreme cases.

Spray may be reapplied as necessary based on weather and biological conditions. Treatments will be withheld during periods of heavy rain or high water levels.

Before spraying activities, DEP is required to notify county and local emergency management officials. People in active areas may see helicopters flying over waterways or ground crews using backpack sprayers off of rivers or while wading in streams.

Those who see a helicopter or ground personnel may call their county emergency management office to verify that the activity is related to black fly control.

