Laurelton, Pa. – Get delicious Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas just in time for the big game through West End Library’s latest fundraiser! All proceeds from the sales will be used to assist with library programming for all ages, allowing the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters.

Available for order are 14” hoagies which include Italian, all American, ham, ham club, roast beef, turkey, turkey on Wheat, traditional, and cheese. Pizzas are 12” and include pepperoni, white, cheese, meat supreme and primo deluxe. Place your order now through Thursday, January 28 at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Friday, February 5 after 1 p.m. Pizzas can be frozen and heat well in the oven. Each hoagie and pizza is $9.00 each.

The West End Library takes pride in the ability to bring programs of interest to the community.

To place an order or for more information, visit the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road in Laurelton or call (570) 922-4773.