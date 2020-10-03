Harrisburg, Pa. – Today marks the start of deer archery season in Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission deer archery season dates for antlered and antlerless deer are:

Oct. 3-Nov. 14

Sunday, Nov. 15

Nov. 16-20

Dec. 26-Jan. 18, 2021

Hunters are permitted one antlered deer for each hunting license year and one antlerless deer with each required antlerless license or permit.

Additionally, hunters should be aware of a new law across the state. The "Purple Paint Law," which gives landowners the option of using purple paint, instead of signs, to mark their property lines and declare where trespassing is not allowed.

Hunters are advised to always ask for permission before entering private property and to always be respectful and follow the landowner’s restrictions while hunting on their property.

Be safe and respectful as you enjoy the sporting season.