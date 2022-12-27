Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has a lot to celebrate as the year comes to an end. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing the country, and DEA has worked tirelessly to remove this and other drugs from our communities.

Over the last year, DEA has seized over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. According to the DEA Laboratory, this represents about 379 million potentially deadly doses of the drug.

Fentanyl is a highly addictive, synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. A potentially deadly dose is defined as two or more milligrams.

“In the past year, the men and women of the DEA have relentlessly worked to seize over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl from communities across the country,” said Administrator Anne Milgram. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American – reflect DEA’s unwavering commitment to protect Americans and save lives, by tenaciously pursuing those responsible for the trafficking of fentanyl across the United States. DEA’s top operational priority is to defeat the two Mexican drug cartels—the Sinaloa and Jalisco (CJNG) Cartels—that are primarily responsible for the fentanyl that is killing Americans today.”

Most fentanyl is is created in China, then pressed into pill form in Mexico. Factories in Mexico press fentanyl into extremely convincing fake "prescription" pills, looking identical to drugs like OxyContin, Percocet, and Xanax. According to the DEA, the Sinaloa and CJNG Cartels are responsible for most fentanyl trafficking.

The fake pills are sometimes sold over social media platforms. The DEA advises all Americans to only take medications prescribed to them by a trusted medical professional and that have been dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.

As of November, DEA alerted the public to a dramatic increase in fake prescription pills containing lethal doses of fentanyl. Laboratory testing revealed that six out of ten of the fake prescription pills contained potentially deadly amounts of fentanyl. In 2021, DEA's testing found that only four in ten fake prescription pills contained deadly doses of fentanyl.

In 2022, DEA seized more than double the amount of fentanyl-containing fake prescription pills that it confiscated in 2021.

Though fentanyl is a top priority, DEA hasn't been slacking on other drugs. This year, it seized nearly 131,000 pounds of methamphetamine, over 4,300 pounds of heroin, and over 444,000 pounds of cocaine.

In addition to its year in review data, DEA has launched a regularly-updated counter to show approximate amounts of fentanyl pills and powder that it has seized at dea.gov. It has also created the Faces of Fentanyl memorial to commemorate lives lost from fentanyl overdoses.

To submit a photo of a loved one lost to fentanyl, please send their name, age, and photograph to fentanylawareness@dea.gov, or post a photo and their name to social media using the hashtag #JustKNOW.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.