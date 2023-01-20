Wellsboro, Pa. — The annual Laurel Festival was created to celebrate the bloom time of Pennsylvania's state flower, the Mountain Laurel. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Deane Center invites the public to learn about the history of this classic Wellsboro tradition.

The documentary film airing at the Deane Center, created by Gale Largey, covers the first 19 Laurel Festivals held from 1938 to 1942 and 1946 to 1959. The three-year hiatus from 1943 to 1945 was due to World War II.

The film will air in the Grand Community Room at the Deane Center, 104 Main Street, Wellsboro beginning at 7 p.m. The film has a 45 minute runtime. It will be accompanied by an airing of "Lost & Found: Beliefs & Honesty in the 1950s,” which has a 21-minute runtime.

The documentary's creator, Gale Largey, is a retired Mansfield University sociology professor who enjoys making fascinating documentary films about local history and involving community people and others in the process.

“The 45-minute documentary about these Laurel Festivals was inspired by ‘Life in Wellsboro 1920 – 1960’ published in 1988,” Largey said. It was the sixth in a series of books about Tioga County communities that Largey had put together beginning in 1973 with the publication of the first one, “Life in Roseville.”

"For this 1996 film, I interviewed many of the laurel queens by telephone, including Phyllis Viola of McKees Rocks,” explained Largey.

Larry Woodin initiated the festival under the sponsorship of the Lions Club. The first Laurel Festival was held Saturday through Monday, June 4 - 6, 1938. Following a Monday afternoon parade and circus, Miss Viola, one of 37 queen candidates, was crowned the first queen.

“I only came because my mother made me,” Miss Viola told Largey. “I really didn't want to be in it.”

The first time a queen was chosen from Wellsboro was in 1947 when Janet Evans was named. She shared with Largey the criteria used to select the queen.

The documentary also incorporates a variety of film footage taken at the Laurel Festivals during those years, including some provided by 1958 queen, Heather Streich of Emporium, which shows the 66 candidates walking down Main Street.

Three songs, each written for the festival by different local people, one in 1938, another in 1941, and one in 1949, are sung in the documentary by Mansfield University students.

In 1950, the Laurel Festival officially became "The Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival, the three-mile parade included 23 bands and drum corps, 24 floats and for the first time, the 67 queen candidates brought escorts.

In 1954, the first Sunday Service was held on The Green and in 1959, the first Pet Parade.

Now in its 81st year, it is interesting to compare the festival’s early years to the way it works today.

The "Lost & Found" documentary observes the behavior in St. Marys, a small, rural community.

“This was a fun film to do and has humorous moments,” said Largey. It draws attention to praying to St. Anthony to help one find a lost item, and resisting the notion of 'finders keepers, losers weepers.' Special recognition is given to local nuns and a local newspaper editor who strongly promulgated the importance of honesty."

The film was written and directed by Largey, edited by Mark Polonia, and narrated by Adam Brennan. Eleven other local residents were also involved in its production.

“I will introduce each film and point out interesting aspects about it,” said Largey.

After the showing of the documentaries, Largey will host a question and answer session with the audience.

The Grand Community Room is located on the second floor of the Deane Center and is accessible via a ramp into the lobby from Main Street and an elevator on the right side at the back of the lobby.

More Largey films will be shown for free at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 1 and 22. Though the film airings are free, donations are always appreciated and will be used to support the Deane Center and its programs.

