Wellsboro, Pa. — Halloween is just around the corner, and to celebrate a little early, the Deane Center will feature a telling of ghost stories from Tioga and Potter County.

The stories of local hauntings are part of the Center's free Golden Afternoons program for adults age 55 and older.

The program will be held on October 11 at 1 p.m. in the lobby at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. Refreshments will be provided.

The day's storyteller, Bill Robertson, is from Duke Center, McKean County. The stories he will cover are from three books that he has written over the last two years: Ghosts Revisited; Ghosts Revisited 2; and Ghosts Revisited 3. All three books describe different hauntings in Pennsylvania and Western New York.

Stories covered in the Ghosts Revisited series include the vampire of Erie Cemetery, the Seneca Bogeyman at Allegany State Park, the immolated bride of Hotel Conneaut, the serial killer's ghost at Bergen House in New York, and phantoms of Gettysbug, Dunkirk Lighthouse, and Eastern State Penitentiary. The first book in the series has 32 stories; the second has 28; and the third has 34.

“Wherever I go, people are always sharing ghost stories with me so it won’t be long before I will be publishing Ghosts Revisited 4. I plan to keep on going until I run out of stories,” Robertson said. “During my program, I will be showing a 20-minute film that Mark Polonia created based on the first book in my series, Ghosts Revisited. I have asked Mark to attend the program on Oct. 11 to explain how he made the film.”

After the film screening, Robertson will talk about nearby hauntings including those at North Hall and Straughn Auditorium on Mansfield University's campus; Extension Street and Barclay Mountain Cemetery in Mansfield; Fallbrook Cemetery; the legend of Ole Bull and the Germania Hotel; and hauntings at Elmira College in New York.

“I actually visited each site and will be providing directions to these haunted locations and tell people what they can expect to find at each one,” Robertson explained

Robertson is a 42nd Bucktails Company I re-enactor and author who, in addition to his recently-published books about hauntings, has published 10 books about the American Civil War; three novels about the French and Indian War; a novel about Vikings; seven volumes of short stories; 11 poetry collections; three audiobooks; and 13 e-books. He also wrote two volumes of local folk tales and ghost stories, Fears Forever and Come in…

Born in 1950 in Bradford, Robertson graduated from Mansfield University in 1972 with a degree in English. Since college, he has worked in factories, taught high school English, and has a successful house painting business.

He began freelancing short stories, poetry, and articles in 1978. His work has appeared in many magazines, e-zines, and anthologies in the U.S., Canada, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Romania, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia.

For more information about this Golden Afternoons program, call the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220.

