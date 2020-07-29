Wellsboro, Pa. -- This week's Deane Center Summer Concert Series performance will feature the six-member Cole Band playing country and rock music during a free outdoor concert.

The show begins at 6 p.m. on July 31 and is completely free, though donations are always appreciated.

The Cole Band will perform original rock and roll songs written or co-written by Pat Cole, as well as hits by American country singers such as Dierks Bentley, Toby Keith, Rodney Atkins and country duo Montgomery Gentry and by American rock bands such as Poison and Credence Clearwater Revival. Among the cover tunes they will perform are "Hillbilly Shoes," "Proud Mary," and "If You're Going Through Hell."

A Mansfield native, Pat describes himself as "a singer-songwriter with a guitar." During the past 20 years, he has been recognized for his work as a rock and roll and country songwriter and performer.

Pat and his son Cody have performed together as a duo as well as in the Cole Band.

The latest iteration of the Cole Band includes Pat Cole as lead singer, Rob Garrison singing harmony and playing keyboard, and Cody Cole playing electric guitar.

Garrison had first performed music with Cody in 2013; then with both Cody and Pat; and beginning in 2015 as a member of the Cole Band. The members of both bands are all from the Mansfield area.

New to the band this year are: Nick Best on electric bass guitar; Ian North on saxophone and Cole Ramsey on drums. Best and Norton are from Montrose, Pa. and Ramsey is from Todd, Pa.

"I remember the first time I saw the Cole Band perform was in 2011 at Yorkholo Brewing Company and Eatery in Mansfield. It was a packed show," said Garrison.

"The free concert on July 31 will be our first performance together with Nick, Ian, and Cole and their first show as members of the Cole Band," he added.

Bring a lawn chair to have a seat on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic during the performance.

Other upcoming concerts include: A jam session at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7; Scatter The Knickers, an Irish band, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m.; the Vineyard Band at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21; Like A Hurricane, a Neil Young & Crazy Horse tribute band at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28; and Dave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

For more information about this concert or any of the others, visit deanecenter.com.