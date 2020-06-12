Wellsboro -- Kevin Connelly, executive director, announced last week that the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro would host its first indoor concert at the Coolidge Theatre on July 10 and a series of free, live concerts at 6 p.m. on Fridays in June, July, and August at the outdoor stage on the Central Avenue side of the building.

The first concert in the free series, a jam session featuring nine musicians, took place on June 5 with an audience of about 20 people who brought lawn chairs and sat in the grassy area around the outdoor stage to enjoy the music.

The second concert, sponsored by the Deane Center and Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, will feature local groups Drowsy Maggie and the 3Ds performing both separately and together. The show will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 26. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit in the grassy area or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main and Water Streets from 6 to 8 p.m. to provide space for social distancing.

Other free concerts being sponsored by the two organizations on the outdoor stage include: a deluxe jam session of local musicians on July 3; Scott Turner on July 17; the country rock Cole Band on July 31, a jam session on August 7; and the Vineyard Band on Aug. 21. All of these shows will begin at 6 p.m.

On Friday, July 10, at 7 p.m., the Deane Center will reopen the Coolidge Theatre for the first time since mid-March. The live concert will feature the popular Gabe Stillman Band.

This event is BYOB (bring your own snacks and beverages). A limited number of tables can be reserved. Due to spacing, group size, and to insure all have a wonderful, safe time, tickets will only be available by calling the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220 or by stopping in at the performing arts center. Tickets are $20.

On Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre, Stage Fright will take the stage with their tribute to the music of The Band. Also performing in the Coolidge Theatre will be Scatter The Knickers, an Irish band, on Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. and Like A Hurricane, a Neil Young tribute band, at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 28. Tickets for Stage Fright and Scatter The Knickers are $20 and for Like A Hurricane, $25. Tables and seats can be reserved for these BYOB (bring your own snacks and beverages) concerts by calling the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220 or in-person.