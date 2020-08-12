Wellsboro -- The band Scatter the Knickers will play and sing traditional Irish songs as well as some original tunes this Friday, August 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts free outdoor concert series.

Formed in 2019, this Twin Tiers trio is firmly rooted in Irish traditional music - a genre that includes jigs, reels, barn dances, pub tunes and ballads developed in Ireland. Their performance will include a variety of traditional songs and new, original compositions that will get the audience stomping their feet and clapping their hands or enjoying sad Irish tunes that always end on a note of hope.

The three band members individually developed a love for Irish music, which led them to form Scatter the Knickers. Abbie Dolan of Horseheads, N.Y. plays fiddle and is known for her sweet and soulful vocals. Brian Casey of Elmira, N.Y plays the concertina, bodhrán and percussion, and Greg Smith of Columbia Cross Roads, the guitar, tenor banjo, double bass, and Irish flute. Each man writes Irish-style originals for the band to play.

Dolan is a classically trained violist and violinist and has performed in various orchestras, string quartets, and musical groups in the area. She began playing traditional Irish music in college and was instantly smitten. The time she spent in Ireland playing on its trains and streets, at festivals and in pubs fueled her love of Irish music. An art historian, Dolan is drawn to the meaning behind the music she plays. “Traditional Irish music speaks of life, love, and loss," she said. "It has a unique depth that touches the soul. It brings people together. Being part of Scatter the Knickers allows me to play the music I love alongside two amazing musicians."

Casey began playing drums and other percussion instruments at an early age. From then through graduation from college, he played in various marching bands and rock groups. Over the years, due to his frequent business trips to Ireland, he became an Irish music fan. While living and working in Manhattan, N.Y., he was involved in the Traditional Irish music scene, first learning to play the bodhrán drum and later the concertina. He is still an active member of the New York City Irish music scene and participates in frequent workshops and festivals in Ireland.

“I first started playing Irish music after spending a few weeks in Ireland, many years ago," Smith said. "During those weeks, I listened to different musicians every day. Since then, I have been playing Irish tunes all the time."

Smith first began playing electric bass as a teenager one hot night in Kansas. A bassist for many years, he has played jazz, bluegrass, and contemporary folk music in many area bands and is also known as a harmony vocalist. Smith has personally made 17 stringed instruments, including the upright bass and guitar he currently plays.

For this free concert, please bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing. The concert is free of charge, but donations are always appreciated.

Visit deanecenter.com, email office@deanecenter.com, or call (570) 724-6220 for more information.