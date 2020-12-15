Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvanians are encouraged to apply for state-based health insurance to ensure they do not lose healthcare coverage and are able to enroll in affordable healthcare before the deadline.

Open enrollment runs from November 1, 2020, to January 15, 2021, but for coverage to begin January 1, Pennsylvanians must enroll by Dec. 15. Individuals with qualifying life events can enroll at any time of the year.

During this time period, anyone living legally in Pennsylvania can apply for health insurance through Pennie, the new state-based health insurance marketplace.

Pennie.com replaces healthcare.gov as the marketplace for individual health and dental coverage. Pennie also includes a reinsurance program that, over time, will lower premiums for individuals and families that buy comprehensive coverage. A reinsurance program helps to make health insurance affordable for more Pennsylvanians.

“I believe that all Pennsylvanians have the right to accessible, affordable, quality health care,” Gov. Wolf said. “Improving access to health care has been a priority for my administration from day one. With Pennie, Pennsylvania’s own health insurance marketplace, Pennsylvanians now have a one-stop shop for their health care coverage needs.”

The Wolf Administration has made access to health care a priority from day one:

Expanded access to Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, opening up health coverage for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians.

Signed legislation in July 2019 creating the state-based marketplace, now Pennie.

Advocated against any rollback of the ACA, which provides health coverage for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians.

Implemented collaborative and innovative programs to improve health care outcomes for Pennsylvanians, including a health care reform plan for Pennsylvania that will lower costs, and focus on improving accessibility, equity, and value of health care for all.

Participated in Get Covered Day on December 10 by issuing a proclamation and raising awareness to encourage Pennsylvanians who don’t have health coverage to go to pennie.com to explore their health care options.

“Pennie makes the health care shopping process easy for Pennsylvanians and helps connect those who could qualify to other health care programs like Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program,” said Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller. “Access to health care is among our most essential needs – a necessity amplified by our current crisis. If you need health care coverage, please take time to explore your options and be prepared as we head into 2021.”

Open Enrollment is the only time of year uninsured individuals, including those who are not covered through their employer or those who have lost their coverage as a result of COVID-19 lay-offs, are able to shop for state-based health coverage.

“Now, in the midst of a global pandemic, it is more important than ever that we help Pennsylvanians get access to health care coverage,” Gov. Wolf said. “With Pennie, more Pennsylvanians will be able to get affordable health insurance, more Pennsylvanians will be able to see a primary care doctor for preventive care, more Pennsylvanians will be able to manage chronic conditions, and crucially, more Pennsylvanians will live healthier, longer lives.”