Pennie, the state's health insurance marketplace, is approaching the enrollment deadline for 2021. The last day to purchase health coverage to begin in January is Tuesday, December 15.

If you miss the December 15 deadline, you can still apply through Pennie until January 15, 2021. Coverage selected after December 15 will begin on February 1, 2021.

Pennie lets buyers compare and shop for medical and dental insurance from participating insurers who are required to offer a baseline of care. It is also the only source for financial assistance to help lower coverage and care costs; most people qualify for some financial assistance.

To purchase health insurance through Pennie, visit pennie.com or call the customer service team at 1-844-844-8040. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pennie assistants can walk buyers through the enrollment process. Pennie-certified brokers can also help narrow down coverage options.