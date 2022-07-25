Harrisburg, Pa. — If you haven’t yet submitted an application to enter Pennsylvania’s annual elk-license drawing, you need to act fast.

The deadline to enter the drawing is Sunday, July 31 at midnight.

The Keystone State is home to about 1,400 elk, the largest wild herd in the northeastern United States. Some of the bulls roaming elk country are world class animals, among the largest to be found anywhere.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners voted to issue 178 elk licenses (60 antlered, 118 antlerless) across three 2022-23 seasons. For the one-week general season to run Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 31 antlered and 70 antlerless tags have been allocated.

In the archery season open only in select Elk Hunt Zones, to run from Sept. 10-24, 14 antlered and 15 antlerless licenses are available. And there are 15 antlered and 33 antlerless licenses available for the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 late season.

All elk licenses will be awarded by lottery, and hunters must apply separately for all seasons they wish to be eligible to hunt. Each application costs $11.97, meaning a hunter can enter all three drawings for $35.91. Individuals can be drawn for a maximum of one elk license per license year.

Elk hunt applications can be submitted anywhere hunting licenses are sold or online at the HuntFishPA website, https://huntfish.pa.gov/. The cost is $11.97 per application, or $35.91 for all three.

Individuals are not required to purchase a resident or nonresident general hunting license to enter the drawing. However, hunters who are drawn for a license must hold a valid general hunting license and a valid elk license to hunt elk.

Those who enter the drawing but are not selected to purchase an elk license still benefit by increasing their chances to be selected in coming years. Each applicant in the drawing receives a bonus point that will serve to multiply the number of chances the applicant receives in subsequent drawings.

Additionally, hunters who want to earn a bonus point for this year, but who know they won’t be able to participate in the elk hunting season if drawn, have the option of simply purchasing a bonus point. While they will not be included in the drawing for the 2022 elk licenses, they will continue to build their bonus points.

Those applying for an elk license can choose either an antlered or antlerless elk license, or they may select either sex on their application.

For most of the seasons, there are four options when an applicant applies.

Antlered Only: Applicant is only interested in hunting antlered elk.

Antlerless Only: Applicant is only interested in hunting antlerless elk.

Either-Sex: Applicant is interested in hunting either antlered or antlerless elk.

Point-Only: Applicant is not included in the current years drawing but is awarded the bonus point.

​The annual drawing for elk licenses will take place August 20, 2022 during the Elk Expo at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. Successful applicants who provide a phone number or email will be notified by those methods; others will receive notification by mail.

