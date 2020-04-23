Prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings, and overdoses are frighteningly prominent in the U.S., and research shows that the majority of these drugs are obtained from family and friends. In many households, getting a hold of potentially dangerous drugs is as easy as raiding the bathroom medicine cabinet.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration typically offers safe places to dispose of unwanted medications through their popular Drug Take Back Days, but these events have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

In lieu of April's usual Drug Take Back Day, the DEA has launched the "Secure Your Meds" campaign to encourage Americans to keep their medications out of the wrong hands. Medicines sitting in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. The DEA suggests cleaning out medicine cabinets and hiding unwanted or expired medications until the next Drug Take Back Day, which has not yet been scheduled.

During this time, families are also encouraged to discuss the issue of prescription drug abuse.

“Protecting the health and safety of our communities is DEA’s top priority, especially during the unprecedented public health emergency,” said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “With Americans at home, families need to be even more vigilant and keep prescription medications safe, secure, and out of reach of children and others in the household.”

Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifts restrictions, DEA will reschedule Take Back Day. More information on the Secure Your Meds campaign and Take Back Day is available at www.DEATakeBack.com.