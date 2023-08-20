Washington, D.C. — The nation observes National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on August 21. During this time, communities and organizations are both spreading information about the deadly drug while also remembering those injured or lost to fentanyl poisoning.

In recognition of this day, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will keep its museum open with extended hours for public viewing of the Faces of Fentanyl memorial exhibit. The extended museum hours will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year, DEA seized more than 58.3 million pills containing fentanyl and more than 13,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. This equates to nearly 387.9 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl taken off of the streets. DEA continues to seize fentanyl at record rates and recently added a regularly updated counter to DEA.gov so the public can track DEA’s fentanyl interceptions.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. It is inexpensive, widely available, highly addictive, and comes in a variety of colors, shapes, and forms including powder and pills. Drug traffickers are increasingly mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs to drive addiction and create repeat business. Many victims of fentanyl poisoning were unaware that they even ingested fentanyl.

According to the CDC, an estimated 110,511 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and poisonings in 2022, with almost 70 percent of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Only two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.

Organizations working with the DEA to increase fentanyl awareness include the Alexander Neville Foundation, Blue Plaid Society, Facing Fentanyl, Voices for Awareness, and V.O.I.D.

“Spreading awareness about the dangers and deadly realities of fentanyl is critically important in this fight to save lives,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Fentanyl remains the most dangerous drug threat facing our country. The dedicated men and women of the DEA know their job is far from over. DEA will continue to increase outreach and education efforts with our valued community partners. All Americans play a critical role in spreading awareness about the dangers and deadly realities of fentanyl."

Information and free resources are available at DEA.gov/onepill.

For more information about DEA’s Faces of Fentanyl exhibit visit including the address, security rules and procedures, and regular hours of operation, please visit www.dea.gov/fentanylawareness.

Photographs of loved ones lost to fentanyl may be submitted to the DEA for addition to the memorial. Email their name, age, and photo to fentanylawareness@dea.gov, or post a photo and their name to social media using the hashtag #NationalFentanylAwarenessDay.

