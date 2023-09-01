Mt. Jewett, Pa. — DCNR has chosen its 2023 Trail of the Year, granting the honor to the famed Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail.

Located in McKean County, the trail covers a 7.8-mile-long section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail. The former rail line now provides a level trail for walking, jogging, biking, and horseback riding. In winter months, the trail is popular for cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.

The trail offers amenities like pavilions, focused artwork, railroad trestles, and dining options within close proximity of the trail. The trail is also an important community gathering spot where events like senior citizen rides, special hikes, bike races, and marathons take place.

"We are very grateful to receive this prestigious award, which is an honor and a tribute to how well our trail club members work as a team,” said Carolyn Stroup, MJ2KB Trail Club president. “This has been a great opportunity to educate the public about the trail and region as a whole. We aim to continue increasing community involvement on the Knox and Kane Rail Trail and promoting trails in the PA Wilds."

The MJ2KB Trail Club works in partnership with the Knox & Kane Rail Trail and Kinzua Bridge State Park.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.