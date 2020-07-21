The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry is requesting opinions about future plans for state forest lands.

The input will be used for the Bureau's new Strategic Plan, which will guide leadership in forest management and conservation.

The survey, available here, will remain open through August 31, 2020. It consists of 23 questions and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Stakeholders, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone else who visits and enjoys the over 2.2 million acres of state forest lands are all invited to provide feedback. Topics of the survey include individual forest use, personal values pertaining to state forests, threats to state forests, endangered species protection, different types of forest recreation (e.g. whether there should be more ATV trails), and more.