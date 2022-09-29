With the added access to administrative roads, more than 3,250 miles of state forest roadways will be open during the statewide archery deer season, which opens Saturday, Oct. 1, and closes Friday, Nov. 18. View a list of the administrative roads that DCNR forest managers plan to open this season.

Many of these roads will continue to stay open through other hunting seasons, continuing into January 2023. Forest managers may close these roads at any time if weather conditions dictate, to prevent damage or deterioration to road surfaces or forest surroundings.

DCNR and the Pennsylvania Game Commission continue to update a new interactive map of state forestlands and game lands across Pennsylvania.

The map offers information on the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) and Disease Management Areas, and details on newly opened roads, timber harvesting activity, forestry office contacts, and more.

“Regardless of whether they seek deer, bear, turkey or small game, hunters in our state forests will find more than 90 percent of that land now is within one-half mile of an open road,” said State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger. “We encourage safe, responsible use of the additional roads as we share our forests this fall and winter.”

Top quality hunting is offered at many state parks — including those in the 12.5-county Pennsylvania Wilds region — where state forestland often surrounds them. Visit DCNR’s website for more information related to hunting opportunities on DCNR lands.

Inexpensive modern camping can be found at many state parks. Reservations for state park campsites can be made online or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Primitive camping on state forestlands, where a motor vehicle is not used for storage or transportation during the camping experience, is also an option, giving hunters a backcountry camping or hunting experience.

When primitive camping at the same state forest site for more than one night, a camping permit is required. Camping permits, issued by the managing forest district, are also required when motorized camping on state forestlands and while camping at designated sites.

Many of these campsites are close to state parks and forestlands enrolled in the Pennsylvania. Game Commission’s Deer Management Assistance Program permits hunters to take one antlerless deer or more when properly licensed.

Hunters traveling to some north central areas of the state are reminded some hunting areas and travel routes may be impacted by Marcellus Shale-related activities.

Some state forest roads may be temporarily closed during drilling operations or other peak periods of heavy use to reduce potential safety hazards.

Some of the state forest administrative roads will only be opened for the second week of the traditional rifle season because they cannot withstand the expected heavy traffic of the first week of that season.

Two- or three-month long openings will be in effect only where there is minimal threat of damage or deterioration to road surfaces or forest surroundings.

Following the last day of the regular firearms antlerless deer season on Dec. 10, many state forest roads that are open for year-round travel are opened for joint use by snowmobiles and licensed motor vehicles, including hunters and other recreational users.

After Dec. 10, forest maintenance staff groom many state forest roads to allow snowmobile travel when conditions permit, so exercise extreme caution, as you might encounter a groomer or snowmobiles on joint use state forest roads during this period.

A high-clearance vehicle with four-wheel drive and tire chains may also be needed at this time, depending on existing road conditions.

Because state forest roads are groomed for snowmobiles and not plowed or cindered like most other public roads, they may also be impassable at times due to snow depth or icy conditions.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about its 20 state forest districts and 121 state parks.