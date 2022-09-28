Harrisburg — The state is looking to fill two volunteer positions on its Trails Advisory Committee, including one to represent horseback riders and another to represent its members at large.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the two open positions for 2023 and is accepting letters of interest and resumes for the open spots.

“We are excited at the prospect of adding two new members to this extraordinary committee that will help set the course for our trails system for years to come,” Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “In addition to being great recreation resources, trails are key connectors to Pennsylvania communities and are eager to add passionate, creative trail enthusiasts to the committee.”

Members will serve a three-year term starting January 1, 2023. Letters of interest and resumes are due by October 31 and must be submitted to RA-explorepatrails@pa.gov. More information can be found on the Trails Advisory Committee website.

The 20-member, DCNR-appointed committee is charged with implementing the development of a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all. The committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users and advises the Commonwealth on the use of state and federal trail funding.

DCNR is especially interested in applicants from the northern part of the state, which is currently underrepresented.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.