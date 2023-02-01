A northern tier trail has claimed the title of Pennsylvania 2023 Trail of the Year.

The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail, located in McKean County, is a popular fall hiking destination for Northcentral Pa. residents. This is the second area outdoor destination to receive a state award from DCNR this year: the North Branch of the Susquehanna River claimed 2023 River of the Year.

“Trails play an important role in supporting communities across the commonwealth by connecting people to nature, recreation opportunities, communities and the surrounding history, new businesses and so much more. Congratulations to the MJ2KB Trail Club for this honor and special thanks for the hard work to support and uplift this trail," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates the Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails across the state, and to raise public awareness about the value of the Pennsylvania’s land and water trail network. Pennsylvania continues its tradition of being a leader in trail development by providing its citizens and visitors with more than 12,000 miles of trails. In an effort to close the gaps in this network and bring trails to close everyone, DCNR has established a goal to have a trail within 10 minutes of all Pennsylvanians.

The MJ2KB Trail is a 7.8-mile-long section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail in McKean County. The former rail line now provides a level trail for walking, jogging, biking, and horseback riding. In winter months, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling are also popular.

The MJ2KB Trail Club, the award recipient, works in partnership with the Knox & Kane Rail Trail and Kinzua Bridge State Park. The State Park uses MJ2KB’s section of trail for nature walks and naturalist events throughout the year.

The trail highlights the environmental and historical aspects of the area in a series of interpretive signs placed along the 7.8 miles. The trail offers amenities, such as pavilions, focused artwork, railroad trestles and dining options within close proximity of the rail trail. The MJ2KB trail is also important to the community, which has used the trail for events like Senior citizen rides, special hikes, bike races and marathons.

Carolyn Stroup, MJ2KB Trail Club President, says "We are very grateful to receive this prestigious award. This is an honor and a tribute to how well our trail club members work as a team. We are excited and look forward to collaborating with DCNR and WeConservePA to provide education that will increase community involvement on the Knox & Kane Rail Trail & promote trails in the PA Wilds."

The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is charged with implementing the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Trails Strategic Plan to develop a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all. The 20-member DCNR-appointed committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users and advises the commonwealth on use of state and federal trail funding.

Visit the MJ2KB Trail Club website for more information. ExplorePaTrails offers details on more than 650 trails covering almost 12,000 miles in Pennsylvania.

